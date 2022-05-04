BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BCAT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 384,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,645. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 292,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter.

–

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.