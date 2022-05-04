BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,778. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,436,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

