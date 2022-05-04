BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. 89,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,291. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,448,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 183,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.