BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:BOE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. 89,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,291. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
