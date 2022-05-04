Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOCNU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,531,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,971,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCNU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

