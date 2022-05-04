Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 426 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,599. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $371.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

