Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.87. The stock had a trading volume of 59,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $186.78 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $277.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.25 and a 200 day moving average of $263.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 102.32%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

