Blue Square Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 114,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,874. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

