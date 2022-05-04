BMO Capital Markets Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$38.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,497. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

