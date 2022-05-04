BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 29,582 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $32,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

