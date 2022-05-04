BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $30.04 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 68,905 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of eBay worth $30,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. 63,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

