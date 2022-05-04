BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $34.31 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,342 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.19% of IDEX worth $34,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IDEX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.79. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,926. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.