BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $49.51 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,107 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.23% of Yandex worth $49,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,510,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,376,000 after buying an additional 115,275 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.