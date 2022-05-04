BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $613,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded down $6.17 on Wednesday, reaching $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,654. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.