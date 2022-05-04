BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Equifax by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 137,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.78. 3,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.48. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.63 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

