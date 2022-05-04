BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

