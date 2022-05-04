BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 51,725 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of VeriSign worth $60,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,760,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,740 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $131,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,362 shares of company stock worth $4,541,841. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,453. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.15 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.