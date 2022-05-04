BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,322 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,248. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $264.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.