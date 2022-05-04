BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,872. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

