BOMB Trading Down 10.8% This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $495,995.95 and $243,005.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.61 or 1.00093945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046824 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001484 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,177 coins and its circulating supply is 893,389 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

