Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.48.

Shares of BKNG traded up $171.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,277.17. 47,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,311. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,187.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,326.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.