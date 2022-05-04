Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 990,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

BAK stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 7,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69. Braskem has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.93.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, analysts expect that Braskem will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

