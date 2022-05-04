Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 990,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.
BAK stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 7,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69. Braskem has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.93.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
