BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BSIG opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $841.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSIG. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

