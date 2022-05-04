Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

CDNS opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average of $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,176 shares in the company, valued at $100,956,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,043 shares of company stock valued at $34,531,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

