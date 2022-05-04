Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 8,780 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 221.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.27.

BHVN stock opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

