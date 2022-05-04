Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 934 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,479 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 423,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,562,000 after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

