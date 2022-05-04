Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in KBR by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KBR by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $43,870,000.

KBR stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

