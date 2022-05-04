Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

