Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 2,415 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.94.

Shares of GS stock opened at $314.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.19. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

