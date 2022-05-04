Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 9,737 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

