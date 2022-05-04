Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

