Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,198 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

