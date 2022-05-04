Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $22.49 on Wednesday, hitting $603.66. 2,342,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,048. The company has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $594.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

