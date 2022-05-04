Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$6.40-6.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.38.

BR opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,508,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,799 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,033 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

