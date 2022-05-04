Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,235 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 214,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

