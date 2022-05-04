Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.84

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 10511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

