Brokerages Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,050. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 372,926 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

