Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $100.33. 1,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,020. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 68.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $3,384,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $221,000.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

