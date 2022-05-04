Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.40 million, a P/E ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,022,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $20,155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,265,000 after acquiring an additional 463,940 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $8,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 320,998 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

