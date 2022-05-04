Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.