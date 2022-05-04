Brokerages Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 552,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.69. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

