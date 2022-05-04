Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Franchise Group posted sales of $621.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $39.21. 266,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.