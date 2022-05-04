Brokerages Expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) will report sales of $142.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.71 million. Office Properties Income Trust reported sales of $137.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full year sales of $571.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.91 million to $573.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $569.56 million, with estimates ranging from $556.67 million to $582.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Office Properties Income Trust.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $147.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,545,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,008,000 after purchasing an additional 391,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after buying an additional 241,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPI stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 247,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.49. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -178.86%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.