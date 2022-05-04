Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $30.36. 6,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 27,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

