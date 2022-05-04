Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Target Price at C$11.14

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.14.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,273,550 shares in the company, valued at C$44,873,129.71.

TSE:FSZ traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 122,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$975.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.44. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.60 and a one year high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiera Capital (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

