Brokerages Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $128.85

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $567,426,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 71,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,862. The company has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.