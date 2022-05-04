Brokerages Set Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) PT at $14.66

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT stock remained flat at $$9.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.