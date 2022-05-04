Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Target Price at $19.38

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

NFYEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $8.56 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

