Brokerages Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target at $19.57

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,610. Vonage has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,827. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

