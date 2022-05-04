Brokers Issue Forecasts for Affimed’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Affimed in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

AFMD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $482.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.49. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Affimed by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Affimed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Affimed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

