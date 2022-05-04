Brokers Offer Predictions for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $10.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $212.03 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $2,921,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

